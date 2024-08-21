JBL introduces Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds

JBL has announced the Tour PRO 3, its latest earbuds in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market. This new model includes several updates such as dual drivers, JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0, and a Smart Charging CaseTM.

The JBL Tour PRO 3 features an updated Smart Charging Case that manages earbud settings and also acts as a wireless audio transmitter. This capability allows the earbuds to connect to various audio sources, including USB and analog outputs like inflight entertainment systems, through a direct, stable connection that surpasses traditional Bluetooth in terms of latency. This feature is aimed at providing a seamless audio experience across multiple settings, including gaming and watching movies.

The case is designed to offer more control and stability over the earbud functions and features a 30 percent larger screen in a more compact form than its predecessor, enabling easier management of calls and media playback without using a phone.

The JBL Tour PRO 3 has been upgraded to include JBL Spatial 360 and Head Tracking technology, enhancing the audio experience by converting stereo sound into more immersive, lifelike audio. Each earbud contains a hybrid dual driver system, with a balanced armature driver for clear high notes and an 11mm dynamic driver for robust bass and vocals.

The earbuds support LDAC, a Hi-Res certified wireless audio codec that transmits three times the data compared to standard Bluetooth codecs, aiming to deliver superior sound quality.

The new earbuds feature JBL's latest True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 technology, which adjusts to environmental noise changes. An extensive selection of ear tip options is provided to ensure optimal fit and comfort.

The JBL Tour PRO 3 also offers a personalized audio experience through the Personi-fi 3.0 hearing test, which customizes sound profiles based on individual hearing.

For enhanced call clarity, especially in noisy environments, the earbuds incorporate six microphones and a new proprietary JBL Crystal AI call algorithm. An additional feature, Voice Call, adjusts call volume to make conversations clearer.

The JBL Tour PRO 3 will be available for purchase here starting September 22, 2024, at a price of $299.99, in Black and Latte color options.

