SOUNDPEATS launches Capsule3 Pro+ wireless earbuds

SOUNDPEATS has released the Capsule3 Pro+, a pair of earbuds that integrate the world's smallest solid-state xMEMS Microspeakers and AI adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) to deliver high-quality audio experiences at a budget-friendly price. Ideal for avid music listeners, movie fans, and gamers, these earbuds come equipped with some impressive technological enhancements.

The Capsule3 Pro+ features Hi-Res Audio and LDAC Codec, providing almost lossless audio transmission through Bluetooth 5.3. Its 12mm dynamic drivers produce clear mids, crisp highs, and powerful bass. The key technological advancement is the xMEMS microspeakers, which use a durable single-piece silicon membrane for precise sound reproduction, an upgrade over traditional plastic coil speakers.

The integrated AI adaptive ANC reduces ambient noise by up to 45dB, automatically adjusting to the wearer’s ear canal and ambient noise levels to maximize comfort and efficiency. The earbuds also offer multipoint pairing and intuitive touch controls, allowing users to connect to two devices at once and easily switch between them.

For gamers, the Capsule3 Pro+ provides an ultra-low latency mode of just 70ms, ensuring audio syncs perfectly with visual elements. The earbuds boast up to 43 hours of playtime with the charging case and 6.5 hours from a single charge.

Personalization options are available through the PeatsAudio App, which allows users to customize touch controls and EQ settings. The SOUNDPEATS Capsule3 Pro+ is currently available on Amazon here for $89.99, and a 30 percent discount is being offered with the promo code C3PPLUSNEW.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.