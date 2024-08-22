Uber and Cruise shift gears with autonomous vehicle partnership

Uber and Cruise have announced a strategic partnership that will introduce Cruise's autonomous vehicles to Uber's service platform. The initiative is slated to begin next year and will feature Chevy Bolt-based autonomous vehicles aimed at transforming urban mobility.

Customers using Uber may soon find the option to select an autonomous vehicle for their trips, provided their ride meets certain criteria. This integration is designed to offer a new, innovative choice for riders, emphasizing safety and technological advancement.

Marc Whitten, CEO of Cruise, commented on the partnership, stating, "Cruise is on a mission to leverage driverless technology to create safer streets and redefine urban life. We are excited to partner with Uber to bring the benefits of safe, reliable, autonomous driving to even more people, unlocking a new era of urban mobility."

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, also shared his perspective, noting the potential impact of the collaboration. "As the largest mobility and delivery platform, we believe Uber can play an important role in helping to safely and reliably introduce autonomous technology to consumers and cities around the world," said Khosrowshahi. "We’re thrilled to partner with Cruise and look forward to launching next year."

Set to launch next year, the initiative aims to provide additional ride-sharing options, focusing on safety and efficiency. This collaboration reflects ongoing efforts to integrate autonomous technology into everyday transport solutions.