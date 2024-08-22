Will streaming services run up that hill to replace big networks? 

You may remember a couple of years ago when Kate Bush’s song "Running Up That Hill" peaked at number one on the charts. Not unusual, given somebody always has the top song, but this was different. You see, that particular track was released decades earlier -- 1985 to be precise.

What caused this unexpected resurgence in popularity? In 2022, during the fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the song was featured multiple times, bringing it back into the spotlight.

In 2021, the NFL signed a new contract for Thursday Night Football. Starting with the 2023 season, the games began airing exclusively on Amazon Prime, ending Fox’s coverage. Meanwhile, if you enjoy scripted violence, WWE, along with its big pay-per-view events and live streaming on NBC, can now be found on Peacock TV.

If you want to watch CBS, it streams live on Paramount+. Both NBC and CBS live streams include their shows and sports, with the Olympics also available on Peacock TV.

Still not enough? The Last of Us will be back soon on Max (formerly HBO Max). Season Two of House of the Dragon just wrapped up on Max, and Netflix decided to please fans of Manifest after the show was abruptly canceled after its fourth season, by producing a fifth season to bring closure to the story.

The big networks still dominate the market, but viewers are increasingly turning to original shows produced by Amazon Prime, Netflix, Max, AMC+, MGM+, Showtime, Paramount+, and others.

You can also watch network shows on streaming apps, sometimes with a delay. My son and I began watching The Blacklist on NBC during its first season. When he went off to college and I canceled my cable TV service (though I still pay for internet), I started watching it (somewhat delayed) on Netflix. That was before Peacock TV came along, allowing me to watch it live or on-demand.

So, are all these streaming options the death knell for the big networks? Probably not, but the warning signs are there. They still have sports, although that’s slowly slipping away. They still produce original content, and some of it is good, but with streaming services producing Emmy-winning original shows, it’s going to be a battle. I think they’ll continue to coexist, but it won’t be the same. What do you all think?