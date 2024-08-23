Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

While Windows 10 is slowly reaching its end of servicing, it continues to be the most used version of Windows. Brian listed ten Windows 10 features that Windows 11 lacks.

New or notably improved Windows apps

DirWalker

DirWalker is a free tool to scan drives or directories to display information about used storage space.

You can browse the directories, for instance to display the largest files.

Paint.net 5.1 Beta

The upcoming major version of the image editor is now available as a new beta. It improves usage on devices with integrated GPUs and low-tier GPUs significantly.

All users benefit from reduced GPU-memory use when multiple images are opened and worked on at the same time in the application.

Rustdesk

Rustdesk is a free open source remote desktop solution for several platforms, including Windows. It is written in Rust and works out of the box.

The latest version comes with several usability improvements. These include a trust this device option for two-factor authentication, the sending of clipboard keystrokes, or support for multiple clipboard formats.