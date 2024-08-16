Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is testing changes that add layout options to the 'All Apps' section of the Start menu of Windows 11. The first groups items, the second displays them in a grid.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

AutoChat GPT - powered by Open AI

AutoChat is a frontend to interact with popular AI tools. It allows you to interact with Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and various other AIs. It supports chat, image creation, and more.

The downside is that you get limited interactions as a free user. A subscription unlocks access to more interactions. Still interesting for trying out various AIs.

NanaZip

NanaZip is an open source fork of the file archiver 7-Zip. It improves 7-Zip in a number of ways. Notable are support for dark mode in all GUI components, Mica effect support, support for additional codecs and algorithms, and more.

PasteBar

PasteBar is a Windows Clipboard manager that takes clipboard management to the next level. It allows you to copy, organize, and paste information on Windows.

Features include unlimited Clipboard entries, grouping items, quick access options, support for tabs and boards, multiple formats, including text and images, and more.

