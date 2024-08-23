Visible fires shots at Mint with $15 five-year rate guarantee for T-Mobile customers

Visible, a prepaid wireless service provider operating on Verizon’s network, is throwing down the gauntlet in response to Mint Mobile’s latest promotion. You see, Visible has rolled out an offer aimed directly at T-Mobile postpaid customers: a five-year rate lock at just $15 per month, per line.

Yesterday, Mint Mobile stirred the market with a promise to AT&T and Verizon switchers: buy a three-month plan for $45 and add up to four lines at no extra cost for the initial period. But this glittering deal has a catch: after three months, prices increase to $40 per line. Nancy Clark, President of Verizon Value, pointed out the fleeting nature of Mint’s promotion, “While Mint is promoting this short-term deal that won’t last, we aim to provide ongoing savings, stellar service, and unmatched value without hidden fees.”

Visible’s counteroffer includes a stable $15 monthly rate with all taxes and fees included. Visible claims Mint’s short-lived savings pale in comparison when by the fourth month, a customer could face up to $600 in charges for five lines under their “unlimited” plan -- which notably caps data usage at 40GB before throttling speeds.

Visible’s plan not only offers an enticing price point but also simplifies the experience with no required pre-payments for extended periods unlike Mint’s model. Additionally, Visible’s true unlimited plan is available at $25 per line each month, inclusive of all taxes and fees, with no obligatory time commitments.

For T-Mobile customers tempted by the offer, Visible provides an appealing alternative. To take advantage of this promotion, customers can bring their own device, use the promotional code BYEBYETMO at visible.com, and port their T-Mobile postpaid number within 30 days.