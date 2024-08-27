CrowdStrike integrates Falcon cybersecurity with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to support secure generative AI development

CrowdStrike has announced its integration of the Falcon cybersecurity platform with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, aimed at helping developers securely utilize open-source foundational models and accelerate generative AI innovation.

Developing enterprise-grade generative AI applications involves a complex process that requires blueprints for standard workflows—such as customer service chatbots, retrieval-augmented generation, and drug discovery—to streamline development. Ensuring the security of these models and the underlying data is essential for maintaining the performance and integrity of generative AI applications.

NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints are reference applications that use NVIDIA NIM microservices and the NVIDIA NeMo platform, both of which are part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack. By integrating support for NIM Agent Blueprints, CrowdStrike facilitates the secure and efficient development of customized generative AI applications using the latest open-source foundational models available with NVIDIA NIM.

Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, stated, “CrowdStrike continues to innovate alongside NVIDIA, providing enterprises with tools to support generative AI development, utility, and security.”

Justin Boitano, Vice President of Enterprise AI Software Products at NVIDIA, added, “Security is essential in creating enterprise-grade generative AI applications. With the support of CrowdStrike, companies can build applications for core generative AI use cases that align with business security requirements.”

