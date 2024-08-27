Proton launches secure cloud storage for businesses

Swiss company Proton is known for its privacy focused solutions including secure mail, VPN and password manager. Today the company launches a new service, Proton Drive for Business.

This is a comprehensive solution designed to provide secure and private cloud storage, file sharing, and real-time document collaboration for organizations. In an era where data breaches and unauthorized use of company documents are common, this new service offers security and privacy to businesses of all sizes, with end-to-end encryption.

It's fully compliant with GDPR and HIPAA, making it suitable for industries like legal, finance, and research. The platform enables secure, real-time document collaboration too, with features like version history, commenting, and live cursors that show who’s viewing and editing documents. All of this is protected by end-to-end encryption, seamlessly in the background.

"In a landscape where data breaches and corporate surveillance are on the rise, Proton Drive is the secure choice for businesses that can't afford to compromise on privacy. With end-to-end encryption and zero-access architecture, your data remains safe -- even in the event of a data breach. Proton Drive offers the kind of privacy that big tech simply can't match, making it the clear choice for organizations serious about protecting their most sensitive information," says Anant Vijay Singh, product management lead at Proton.

There's a Proton Business Suite option which offers the full benefits of Proton's secure ecosystem, including email, calendar, VPN, and password management, all designed to protect a business's most sensitive data.

Proton Drive for Business allows users to collaborate in real-time with encrypted document editing, commenting, and version history, all while ensuring compliance with stringent data protection regulations. Secure file sharing options include password-protected links and custom expiration dates, providing full control over who can access and interact with data. A user-friendly, intuitive interface requires no IT support, so users can import files and start collaborating in minutes.

Businesses can take advantage of the special launch offer of 25 percent off the Drive Professional annual plan, priced at $5.99 per user per month. Proton Business Suite launches at $12.99 per month. There are also custom plans for larger enterprises.

You can find out more on the Proton site.