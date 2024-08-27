Dump Microsoft Windows 11 now and supercharge your PC with 4MLinux 46.0

If you're still using Microsoft Windows 11, it might be time to consider a switch. The newly released 4MLinux 46.0 (download here) offers a lightweight and powerful alternative that can make your computing experience smoother and more efficient.

Switching from Windows 11 to 4MLinux can be a great idea for several reasons. First, 4MLinux is known for being much lighter on system resources compared to Windows 11. This means you can get more performance out of older hardware, and even on newer machines, the system feels snappy and responsive without the usual bloat. This efficiency leads to faster boot times, quicker application launches, and an overall more responsive computing experience.

In addition to performance, 4MLinux comes preloaded with a comprehensive suite of applications that cover all your essential needs. For productivity, it includes LibreOffice 24.8.0.3 and GNOME Office, featuring AbiWord 3.0.5 for word processing, GIMP 2.10.38 for image editing, and Gnumeric 1.12.57 for spreadsheets. If you're concerned about internet browsing, Firefox 124.0 and Chrome 128.0.6613.84 are ready to keep you connected and secure. Email management is handled by Thunderbird 115.12.2, a reliable and feature-rich email client.

Entertainment is also well-covered with 4MLinux. Audacious 4.4 takes care of your music needs, while VLC 3.0.21 and SMPlayer 24.5.0 provide smooth video playback. For gaming enthusiasts, 4MLinux supports a wide range of games, powered by Mesa 24.0.4 and Wine 9.12, which allows you to run many Windows-based games on Linux seamlessly.

For developers, 4MLinux is a great environment, offering programming languages like Perl 5.38.2, Python 2.7.18, Python 3.11.8, and Ruby 3.3.0. The 4MLinux Server, now included out of the box, makes setting up a lightweight HTTP/FTP server straightforward, giving you more control over your hosting needs without the complexity found in other systems.

Additionally, the 4MLinux 46.0 release brings new features that enhance your overall experience. There's added support for Windows Enhanced Metafiles (EMF images) and raw files from digital cameras, as well as improved compatibility with older audio formats from legacy systems like Amiga and Commodore. The system also includes tools for media authoring, such as DVDAuthor and VCDImager, which are ideal for creating DVDs and VCDs.

Ultimately, switching from Windows 11 to 4MLinux means gaining a faster, more responsive, and customizable operating system that doesn't sacrifice functionality. It's a smart choice for those who want to maximize their hardware's potential, enjoy a diverse range of software, and maintain a high level of control over their computing environment.