If you're worried about privacy and security, you'll be able to uninstall Recall from Windows 11

The Recall feature of Windows 11 has not even launched yet, but it has proved endlessly controversial since it was first announced a few months back. Microsoft says that Recall will help users retrace their steps by taking snapshots of activity every few seconds, providing a way to step back in time and jump to an earlier activity.

Such was the uproar about the security and privacy implications of the feature, Microsoft has already made concessions. The company first pulled the feature from preview builds of Windows 11 to do further work on it, and then announced that it would be opt-in rather than enabled by default. Now it turns out that it will be possible to uninstall it completely.

As spotted by Deskmodder, Microsoft has decided to not only make Recall opt-in, but also to make the entire feature an optional component of Windows 11. At the moment it is not clear whether Recall will be installed by default -- although it is safe to assume that it will be installed and deactivated -- but even if it is, there will be the option to uninstall it from your system completely if you are uncomfortable with its presence even when not enabled.

For anyone who has installed the optional KB5041865 update, there is a new option in the Control Panel (which, despite rumors to the contrary, will be sticking around for the foreseeable future). Under Programs and Features > Turn Windows features on or off, there is a new entry for Recall.

This is undeniably good news for those with privacy concerns and companies who have been wringing their hands about security, but it is also slightly embarrassing for Microsoft. The company was clearly expecting Recall to be well-received, but it has been forced to radically rethink its approach to the feature.

Thank to Ghacks for bringing this to our attention.