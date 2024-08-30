If you're worried about privacy and security, you'll be able to uninstall Recall from Windows 11

No Comments
Uninstall Recall from Windows 11

The Recall feature of Windows 11 has not even launched yet, but it has proved endlessly controversial since it was first announced a few months back. Microsoft says that Recall will help users retrace their steps by taking snapshots of activity every few seconds, providing a way to step back in time and jump to an earlier activity.

Such was the uproar about the security and privacy implications of the feature, Microsoft has already made concessions. The company first pulled the feature from preview builds of Windows 11 to do further work on it, and then announced that it would be opt-in rather than enabled by default. Now it turns out that it will be possible to uninstall it completely.

See also:

As spotted by Deskmodder, Microsoft has decided to not only make Recall opt-in, but also to make the entire feature an optional component of Windows 11. At the moment it is not clear whether Recall will be installed by default -- although it is safe to assume that it will be installed and deactivated -- but even if it is, there will be the option to uninstall it from your system completely if you are uncomfortable with its presence even when not enabled.

For anyone who has installed the optional KB5041865 update, there is a new option in the Control Panel (which, despite rumors to the contrary, will be sticking around for the foreseeable future). Under Programs and Features > Turn Windows features on or off, there is a new entry for Recall.

This is undeniably good news for those with privacy concerns and companies who have been wringing their hands about security, but it is also slightly embarrassing for Microsoft. The company was clearly expecting Recall to be well-received, but it has been forced to radically rethink its approach to the feature.

Thank to Ghacks for bringing this to our attention.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The rise of third-party browser script attacks [Q&A]

If you're worried about privacy and security, you'll be able to uninstall Recall from Windows 11

Meta’s Llama AI engine sees rapid growth in open source adoption

StarTech.com 117B-USBC-MULTIPORT travel dock offers triple-monitor support and 100W PD pass-through

Microsoft's AI research mimics the human brain: Should we be terrified?

How organizations can master incident reporting obligations under NIS2 

Make the switch from Microsoft Windows 11 to Ubuntu Linux 24.04.1 for a magical open-source experience

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

33 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

15 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.