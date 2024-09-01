Armbian Linux 24.8.1 improves hardware support and system stability

Armbian, the Linux distribution designed for ARM development boards, has just released version 24.8.1. This version of the operating system brings a ton of updates and enhancements (see full changelog here) that are sure to catch the attention of enthusiasts and developers alike.

Notably, this release focuses on improving hardware compatibility, especially for those using the Odroid XU4 and RK3588 platforms, while also refining the overall system stability and performance. You can download the distro here now.

Key updates in this release include the addition of audio support for HDMI output on the Meson platform and the removal of deprecated patches for the Odroid XU4. The RK3588 edge kernel has been updated to support Linux 6.10, with a stable current branch now available at version 6.8. This ensures that users of the NanoPi R6C and similar boards will have access to the latest kernel improvements.

A lot of work has also been done to enhance the user experience on desktop environments, particularly GNOME-based systems, where autosuspend has been disabled to prevent unwanted disruptions. The integration of H.264 decoder support for RK3588 further improves multimedia performance, making Armbian Linux an even more robust choice for media-centric applications.

The update also includes various improvements to the build and configuration processes, such as fixing broken build configurations, updating support for JetHome JetHub D2, and refining the board configurations for several platforms. These changes are aimed at ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience for developers working with different hardware configurations.

Additionally, the release features several enhancements to networking and device management. The introduction of the DEFAULT_OVERLAYS support in extlinux, the reworking of Network Manager bits into extensions, and various fixes related to wireless networking are all designed to provide a more seamless and efficient system operation.

With the continuous development and attention to detail evident in this release, Armbian Linux v24.8.1 reinforces its position as a powerful and versatile operating system for a wide range of applications. Whether you're a developer, a hobbyist, or just someone looking for a reliable Linux distribution, this update is certainly worth exploring.