Windows 11 dethrones Windows 10 in latest Steam usage statistics, while both Linux and macOS still don’t matter

In a surprising turn of events, Windows 11 has overtaken Windows 10 as the most popular operating system among Steam users. According to the August 2024 Steam Hardware & Software Survey, Windows 11 now claims 49.17 percent of the user base, while Windows 10 has dropped to 47.09 percent. This marks the first time that Microsoft's latest OS has surpassed its predecessor.

The surge in Windows 11's popularity represents a 3.36 percent increase from the previous month, a testament to the growing acceptance and adoption of the OS. Conversely, Windows 10 saw a decline of 3.07 percent, indicating that more gamers are making the switch to the newer platform.

This change could be driven by the enhanced features and optimizations in Windows 11, which cater specifically to gamers. Microsoft's focus on gaming performance, including DirectStorage and Auto HDR, seems to be resonating with the Steam community.

While Windows continues to dominate the gaming scene with an overwhelming 96.78 percent market share, other operating systems like macOS and Linux distributions remain in the minority. macOS saw a slight dip to 1.30 percent, while Linux usage also declined to 1.92 percent.

Within the Linux ecosystem, the most popular distributions, such as Arch Linux and Ubuntu, showed minimal fluctuations. However, it's worth noting that new releases like Linux Mint 22 are slowly gaining traction.

The dethroning of Windows 10 by Windows 11 on Steam is arguably more than just a statistical milestone. It could reflect a broader trend in the tech world where gamers and other users are increasingly adopting the latest technologies to stay at the cutting edge of performance and experience.