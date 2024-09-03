AMD and Microsoft team up to launch Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with Ryzen AI 300 processors

AMD and Microsoft have announced a new collaboration to bring Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors to the market. These systems are designed to integrate advanced AI capabilities into personal computing, aiming to enhance productivity, creativity, and collaboration across various industries.

The Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are built to support multi-day battery life and enhanced security features while providing AI-driven experiences that prioritize user privacy. These processors are part of a broader effort to create a hybrid AI network that leverages localized computing alongside cloud resources, offering a versatile platform compatible with a wide range of applications.

The potential applications of this technology are diverse. Software developers may find increased efficiency in their workflows, while professionals in fields such as accounting and law could automate time-consuming tasks. Multimedia production teams could also benefit from the ability to perform real-time edits on the go, without relying on traditional workstations.

Pavan Davuluri, Corporate Vice President of Windows + Devices at Microsoft, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to expand the availability of Copilot+ PCs with AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors. This collaboration with AMD is an important step in delivering high-performance Windows PCs with advanced AI features, extended battery life, and improved overall user experiences."

With 50 TOPS of AI performance, the Copilot+ PC, powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, represents a new development in the integration of AI into everyday computing, offering potential benefits for both consumers and businesses.