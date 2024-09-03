Intel Core Ultra 200V processors are ready to power the next generation of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

Intel has introduced the Intel Core Ultra 200V series, its most efficient x86 processors to date. These processors are designed to enhance the next generation of AI-enabled PCs, offering a combination of performance improvements, power efficiency, and enhanced graphics capabilities.

With over 80 consumer designs from more than 20 manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, and Samsung, the Core Ultra 200V series aims to bring advanced processing to a wide range of devices. Systems powered by 200V chips that are running the latest version of Windows will receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November.

“Intel’s newest Core Ultra processors set the industry standard for mobile AI and graphics performance, and smash misconceptions about x86 efficiency. Only Intel has the scale through our partnerships with ISVs and OEMs, and the broader technology ecosystem, to provide consumers with a no-compromise AI PC experience,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel’s executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

The Intel Core Ultra 200V series is designed to meet the needs of users who require robust performance, long battery life, application compatibility, and security. The processors feature a focus on low-power leadership, with up to 50 percent lower package power and up to 120 total platform TOPS (tera operations per second) across the CPU, GPU, and neural processing units. These enhancements are aimed at delivering efficient AI capabilities.

The fourth-generation neural processing unit within these processors is noted to be four times more powerful than its predecessor, intended for sustained AI workloads with a focus on energy efficiency. Intel has also worked with over 100 integrated software vendors to develop more than 300 AI-accelerated features.

In terms of graphics, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series introduces Intel’s new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture, which is expected to deliver a 30 percent average performance improvement in mobile graphics. The integrated Intel Arc GPU supports up to three 4K monitors and includes enhanced features such as new Xe-cores, ray tracing units, and up to 67 TOPS of AI computing power.

These processors are also designed to handle productivity tasks with increased efficiency, offering up to three times the performance per thread and up to 80 percent peak performance improvement, with battery life of up to 20 hours in productivity scenarios.

Many laptops featuring the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors will be part of the Intel Evo Edition lineup. These laptops are developed in partnership with Intel’s collaborators and undergo testing to ensure performance in areas such as battery life, security, and connectivity. Intel Evo Edition laptops are designed to offer features like Intel Arc graphics, Intel Wi-Fi 7, and support for Thunderbolt Share, along with fast wake times and charging.

Devices powered by the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors are available for pre-order starting today, with availability starting September 24. Commercial devices built on the Intel vPro platform are anticipated early next year.