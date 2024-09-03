Intel Core Ultra 200V processors are ready to power the next generation of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

No Comments

Intel has introduced the Intel Core Ultra 200V series, its most efficient x86 processors to date. These processors are designed to enhance the next generation of AI-enabled PCs, offering a combination of performance improvements, power efficiency, and enhanced graphics capabilities.

With over 80 consumer designs from more than 20 manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, and Samsung, the Core Ultra 200V series aims to bring advanced processing to a wide range of devices. Systems powered by 200V chips that are running the latest version of Windows will receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November.

“Intel’s newest Core Ultra processors set the industry standard for mobile AI and graphics performance, and smash misconceptions about x86 efficiency. Only Intel has the scale through our partnerships with ISVs and OEMs, and the broader technology ecosystem, to provide consumers with a no-compromise AI PC experience,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel’s executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

The Intel Core Ultra 200V series is designed to meet the needs of users who require robust performance, long battery life, application compatibility, and security. The processors feature a focus on low-power leadership, with up to 50 percent lower package power and up to 120 total platform TOPS (tera operations per second) across the CPU, GPU, and neural processing units. These enhancements are aimed at delivering efficient AI capabilities.

The fourth-generation neural processing unit within these processors is noted to be four times more powerful than its predecessor, intended for sustained AI workloads with a focus on energy efficiency. Intel has also worked with over 100 integrated software vendors to develop more than 300 AI-accelerated features.

In terms of graphics, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series introduces Intel’s new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture, which is expected to deliver a 30 percent average performance improvement in mobile graphics. The integrated Intel Arc GPU supports up to three 4K monitors and includes enhanced features such as new Xe-cores, ray tracing units, and up to 67 TOPS of AI computing power.

These processors are also designed to handle productivity tasks with increased efficiency, offering up to three times the performance per thread and up to 80 percent peak performance improvement, with battery life of up to 20 hours in productivity scenarios.

Many laptops featuring the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors will be part of the Intel Evo Edition lineup. These laptops are developed in partnership with Intel’s collaborators and undergo testing to ensure performance in areas such as battery life, security, and connectivity. Intel Evo Edition laptops are designed to offer features like Intel Arc graphics, Intel Wi-Fi 7, and support for Thunderbolt Share, along with fast wake times and charging.

Devices powered by the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors are available for pre-order starting today, with availability starting September 24. Commercial devices built on the Intel vPro platform are anticipated early next year.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AMD and Microsoft team up to launch Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with Ryzen AI 300 processors

Google is shaking things up: Android expands earthquake alerts to all U.S. states

Cheapfakes and deepfakes -- How to spot them

A lack of resources and talent leaves UK SMEs dangerously exposed

Intel Core Ultra 200V processors are ready to power the next generation of Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

The CrowdStrike incident exposed the urgent need for modern DevOps practices

Kingston launches NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offering up to 4TB of storage

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.