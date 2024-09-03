Kingston launches NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offering up to 4TB of storage

Kingston has announced the launch of the NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The NV3 SSD aims to provide users with high capacity and 4x4 NVMe PCIe performance in a compact, single-sided M.2 2280 form factor.

The NV3 SSD is powered by a Gen 4x4 NVMe controller, delivering read/write speeds of up to 6,000/5,000MB/s. This makes it an excellent choice for a range of workloads, from content creation to gaming. The drive is available from Amazon here in capacities ranging from 500GB to 4TB.

Kingston has positioned the NV3 as a cost-effective solution for users looking to enhance their PC performance without breaking the bank. Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager at Kingston, expressed enthusiasm for the product, stating, "Whether upgrading to meet the evolving demands of working from home or building a new gaming PC, the NV3 is designed to deliver speed and dependability at an attractive price point."

The NV3 SSD also includes a 1-year free subscription to Acronis True Image for Kingston software and access to the Kingston SSD Manager application, allowing users to monitor drive health, update firmware, and securely erase data.

