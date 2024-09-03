New Microsoft Windows 11 feature lets you use your Xbox controller as a keyboard

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature in the latest Windows 11 Beta channel build, adding a Gamepad keyboard layout for the on-screen keyboard that supports Xbox controllers. This new layout allows users to navigate and type using their Xbox controllers, incorporating button accelerators for certain functions. For example, the X button functions as a backspace, and the Y button serves as the spacebar.

In addition to the button accelerators, the keyboard keys in this layout have been vertically aligned to enhance navigation patterns when using a controller. This design aims to make it easier for users to move through the keys efficiently with a gamepad.

This feature is available to users enrolled in the Windows Insider program as part of the ongoing Beta channel build. Microsoft is expected to continue refining the feature based on user feedback.