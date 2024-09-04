Acer expands AI-powered laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, and handhelds with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm power

Acer is taking its Swift series of laptops to new heights with the introduction of AI-powered models, designed to meet the needs of both professionals and consumers. These latest laptops not only offer impressive performance and efficiency but also come with enhanced AI capabilities thanks to powerful Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors.

Acer has also made notable updates to its gaming lineup, including the Predator Orion 7000 desktop, Nitro V gaming laptops, and various monitors.

Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) and Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T)

The new Intel-based Swift laptops from Acer are set to make waves with their blend of portability, power, and AI-driven performance. The Swift 14 AI (SF14-51/T) is a 14-inch powerhouse equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor. The AI performance of this laptop is backed by a 48 TOPS NPU, making it perfect for users who demand excellent performance and long battery life. This model comes with display options that include 3K or 2K OLED, and 2K IPS touchscreen, catering to both high-quality visual work and interactive tasks.

Weighing only 2.78 pounds, the Swift 14 AI offers remarkable portability while delivering up to 29 hours of battery life. This makes it an excellent choice for mobile professionals and students who need to work on the go without constantly worrying about recharging. Pricing starts at $1,199.99 USD in the United States and $1,699.99 CAD in Canada, with availability starting in September.

The larger Swift 16 AI (SF16-51/T) features a 16-inch 3K OLED display, offering even more screen real estate for productivity and creative tasks. This model is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) 288V processor, supported by Intel Arc graphics and the same 48 TOPS NPU for cutting-edge AI performance. Despite its larger size, the Swift 16 AI maintains a lightweight design, coming in at just 3.3 pounds. The laptop offers long battery life, making it ideal for professionals who need a balance between performance and portability. Pricing starts at $1,199.99 USD, with availability beginning in October.

Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-01) and Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T)

Acer’s Swift series is also expanding with two models powered by AMD and Qualcomm processors. The Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-01) is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processor, offering up to 28 hours of battery life and fast-charging technology. It features a 14.5-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display in a slim 2.91-pound chassis, making it a lightweight yet capable laptop for users seeking both power and portability. With its extended battery life, this model is perfect for those who need to stay productive on the go. Pricing starts at $999.99 USD and $1,199.99 CAD, with availability in North America starting in September.

The AMD-powered Swift 14 AI (SF14-61/T) is aimed at power users who demand high performance for tasks like content creation and gaming. This model features an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, and comes with AMD Radeon 880M graphics for enhanced visual processing. The laptop’s 14-inch display options include a 3K 120Hz OLED or WQXGA (2880x1800) touch panel. With up to 27 hours of battery life and a weight of only 2.95 pounds, the Swift 14 AI balances power and portability perfectly. Pricing starts at $1,199.99 USD, and it will be available in North America in September.

Additional Features for All Swift Models

All four of the new Swift AI laptops come with built-in support for Microsoft Copilot+, Acer’s AI-enhanced features such as Acer User Sensing technology for added security, Windows Studio Effects, and Acer’s PurifiedVoice 2.0 and PurifiedView technologies to improve video conferencing. The laptops also feature ample storage and RAM, as well as connectivity options that include WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a wide range of ports to ensure compatibility with modern devices.

Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktop

Acer’s gaming powerhouse, the Predator Orion 7000, is making a return with next-gen processing technology. This desktop is built for the most demanding gamers, featuring Intel’s latest processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. With 1321 AI TOPS, this desktop can handle the most complex AI-driven gaming experiences.

The Predator Orion 7000 also features Acer’s patented Predator CycloneX 360 system fan and a CPU liquid cooler to keep temperatures down during intense gaming sessions. According to Acer, this setup improves cooling efficiency by 15 percent and reduces motherboard temperatures by 9 degrees Celsius compared to previous models. While pricing has not yet been announced, the Predator Orion 7000 will include three months of PC Game Pass, giving gamers access to hundreds of PC games.

Nitro V Gaming Laptops

Acer is also expanding its Nitro V gaming laptop lineup with two new models, the Nitro V 14 and Nitro V 16, both designed to balance performance, portability, and affordability.

The Nitro V 14 features an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 memory. This model is designed for gamers who want strong performance in a portable package. The Nitro V 14 also boasts a sleek design with teal lighting accents, making it a visually appealing option for gaming enthusiasts. Available in North America in September, it starts at $1,099.99 USD and $1,599.99 CAD.

The Nitro V 16 offers more screen real estate with a 16-inch display that boasts a WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, delivering solid performance for gaming, content creation, and multitasking. The Nitro V 16 will be available in North America in October, with prices starting at $1,299.99 USD.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 Gaming Handheld

For gamers who prefer portability, Acer introduces the Nitro Blaze 7, a handheld gaming device powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with up to 39 AI TOPS. The Nitro Blaze 7 features a Full HD, 144Hz IPS touch display, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. With WiFi 6E support and a lightweight, compact design, this handheld device allows gamers to enjoy AAA titles on the go. Pricing and availability details will be shared closer to the launch date.

Project DualPlay Gaming Laptop Concept

Acer is also teasing its Project DualPlay gaming laptop concept, which takes gaming versatility to a new level. This device features a large touchpad that doubles as a built-in detachable wireless controller, allowing two players to enjoy head-to-head multiplayer gaming. The controller can be separated into two joysticks, providing flexibility for different game genres. Additionally, Project DualPlay includes pop-out speakers for an immersive audio experience. More details on this exciting concept will be shared soon.

Predator and Nitro Gaming Monitors

Acer is expanding its Predator and Nitro monitor lines, introducing two new Predator gaming monitors and three Nitro monitors with ultra-fast refresh rates. The Predator XB273U F5 features a WQHD resolution (2560x1440) and a 360Hz refresh rate, while the Predator XB273K V5 boasts 4K resolution with a 160Hz refresh rate, ideal for those who demand high-fidelity visuals and smooth gameplay.

The Nitro monitors include the 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6, which offers a blistering 600Hz refresh rate, and two 27-inch models, the Nitro XV270 F5 and Nitro XV270U F5, with 520Hz and 500Hz refresh rates, respectively.

Smart Monitors and TravelMate P6 14 AI Laptop

Acer also revealed new smart monitors featuring WebOS and the commercial TravelMate P6 14 AI laptop, designed for business users. The TravelMate P6 14 AI is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and offers up to 120 TOPS of AI performance. This lightweight laptop is ideal for professionals on the go and features long battery life, WiFi 7, and MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

Winking Studios’ GenMotion.AI Application

Finally, Acer also highlighted Winking Studios' GenMotion.AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered application designed to streamline 3D animation creation for gaming and professional use. Animators can generate complex 3D animations using simple text descriptions, reducing the time and effort needed to produce high-quality content.

These exciting announcements from Acer demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to innovation in both AI-powered computing and gaming technology.