Shohei Ohtani hits home run as new face of Beats by Dre

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) has officially named Major League Baseball and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani as its newest brand ambassador. This partnership brings Ohtani into the spotlight alongside other global sports icons like LeBron James and Lionel Messi, who have also represented the brand.

“As a Beats ambassador, I am truly honored to work with such incredible athletes such as Lebron James and Lionel Messi,” said Ohtani. “I am excited at the new opportunities this partnership will bring.”

Ohtani will be featured in future marketing campaigns highlighting Beats’ innovative product lineup, further boosting the brand's connection to elite athletes.