Dell and Red Hat collaborate to bring Linux AI workloads to PowerEdge servers

Dell Technologies and Red Hat have announced a partnership to enhance open-source AI workloads by bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) to Dell PowerEdge servers. This collaboration positions RHEL AI as a preferred platform for deploying AI applications on Dell’s PowerEdge R760xa servers.

RHEL AI, designed as an AI-optimized operating system, aims to help organizations more easily develop, test, and run large language models (LLMs) for enterprise applications. By validating RHEL AI for AI workloads on Dell hardware, this partnership seeks to simplify the implementation of AI strategies while scaling IT infrastructure.

The collaboration includes integration with NVIDIA accelerated computing, such as the H100 Tensor Core GPUs, to support optimized AI workloads. The combination of Dell hardware and Red Hat's platform is expected to provide a streamlined, tested AI experience for businesses.

Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager of Generative AI Foundation Model Platforms at Red Hat, explained, “AI by nature requires extensive resources spanning enabled servers, compute power and GPUs. As organizations evaluate and implement gen AI use cases, it is imperative that they build on a platform that is able to scale with their business while also providing the agility to experiment and develop AI-driven innovations. By collaborating with Dell Technologies to validate and empower RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge servers, we are enabling customers with greater confidence and flexibility to harness the power of gen AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments and propel their business into the future.”

Arun Narayanan, senior vice president at Dell Technologies, added, “Validating RHEL AI for AI workloads on Dell PowerEdge servers provides customers with greater confidence that the servers, GPUs, and foundational platforms are tested and validated on an ongoing basis. This simplifies the gen AI user experience and accelerates the process to build and deploy critical AI workloads on a trusted software stack.”

The RHEL AI solution on Dell PowerEdge servers will be available globally in Q3 2024, with test drives available in Dell Customer Solution Centers.