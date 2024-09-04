Duracell boosts portable power lineup with new charging solutions

Duracell has expanded its portable power lineup with new products designed to meet a variety of charging needs, both at home and on the go. The latest releases include the M100 Portable Charging Hub, the G-Series Portable Power Stations, and the M-Solar Panel, providing versatile solutions for modern power demands.

The M100 Portable Charging Hub offers a lightweight and compact design, weighing just over one pound. It features a magnetic, tiltable lid that lets users charge their phones at an ideal angle for hands-free use, whether for video calls or watching content. A second wireless charging platform underneath allows users to charge two devices simultaneously. This hub brings the same power and design as Duracell’s previous models, the M150 and M250 Portable Charging Hubs. The M100 will retail for $99.00, with a recharge time of about three hours.

For more demanding power needs, Duracell's M150 and M250 Charging Hubs offer increased capacity. The M150 delivers 150 watts of power, four charging ports, and a recharge time of three hours, available for $139.00. The M250, with 250 watts of power and an AC adapter port for larger devices, has a recharge time of five and a half hours and is priced at $199.00.

The new M-Solar Panel is an eco-friendly way to recharge the M100, M150, or M250 Charging Hubs when away from conventional power sources. Priced at $79.00, its foldable design makes it easy to transport, providing a portable charging solution for users on the go.

In addition to the M-Series Charging Hubs, Duracell has introduced the G-Series Portable Power Stations, available in two models: the G350 and the G800. The G350 is equipped with two AC ports (350W combined), three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. This model is ideal for charging small devices such as fans, speakers, and drones, and fully recharges in four and a half hours. It is priced at $249.00. A built-in 360-degree lantern light and soft grip handle add to its convenience.

For those requiring more power, the G800 model can handle heavier-duty devices like CPAP machines and slow cookers. With two charging speeds and quieter operation than traditional generators, the G800 is a versatile choice for both outdoor activities and emergency home backup. It includes three AC ports (800W combined), three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car charger output of 120W. The G800 is available for $599.00.

Both the G350 and G800 can be charged using the new G-Solar Panel, a 100W solar option that can fully recharge the G350 in five to eight hours and the G800 in 10 to 12 hours, making clean energy more accessible for outdoor enthusiasts.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.