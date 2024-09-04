Microsoft set to launch Surface Pro 10, Pro 11, and Laptop 7 -- AI-powered devices for business

Microsoft has announced the release of its latest Surface devices aimed specifically at business customers. The new lineup, which includes the Surface Pro 10 with 5G, Surface Pro 11th Edition, and Surface Laptop 7th Edition, is set to be available later this month. These devices are designed to boost productivity and foster innovation within business environments, using advanced AI technology powered by a Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

To cater to the diverse needs of its business customers, Microsoft is offering a choice between Intel Core Ultra processors and Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors across its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models. This allows businesses the flexibility to select the processing power that best suits their specific requirements.

The Surface Pro 10 with 5G, which will be available from September 26, is aimed at professionals requiring a versatile, portable device. Powered by Intel Ultra Core processors, this model offers an anti-reflective display and all-day battery life. The addition of 5G connectivity ensures that users remain securely connected, even in areas where Wi-Fi is not available.

Available from September 10, the Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition are the newest additions to Microsoft’s business-focused lineup. These Copilot+ PCs, powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors and running on Windows 11 Pro, offer advanced AI capabilities such as Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects to enhance video calls with improved audio clarity and optimal framing.

The Surface Laptop 7 sports ultra-thin bezels, additional ports, enhanced Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and up to 22 hours of battery life. Both devices also feature extended battery life and enhanced security with the Microsoft Pluton security chip, providing next-generation data protection.

Alongside these devices, Microsoft is launching the Surface Keyboard on October 3. This full-size keyboard features a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to AI features, and an expanded keyset for commonly used Windows 11 productivity actions, like Call Mute and Snip & Sketch.

Customers can pre-order the devices directly from the Microsoft Store, with added perks such as free shipping and an extended 60-day return window.



