beyerdynamic debuts AVENTHO 300 wireless headphones and AMIRON 300 TWS earbuds with advanced audio technology

beyerdynamic has announced two additions to its wireless product lineup: the AVENTHO 300 over-ear wireless headphones and the AMIRON 300 true wireless earbuds.

The AVENTHO 300 stands out as beyerdynamic’s flagship wireless headphones, blending high-end materials like lightweight aluminum yokes and premium memory foam earcups with a suite of advanced technologies. These headphones are powered by the company’s proprietary STELLAR.45 drivers, which are engineered in Germany to provide exceptional clarity, precision, and dynamic range. With a frequency response ranging from 10 Hz to 40 kHz, the AVENTHO 300 covers an expansive range of frequencies, making it ideal for high-resolution audio playback.

The headphones feature 45mm dynamic drivers, 32-ohm impedance, and a sensitivity of 105 dB SPL. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint capability, 3.5mm analog input, and USB-C for digital audio. AVENTHO 300 supports a range of audio codecs such as AAC, LE Audio, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, and SBC.

For immersive audio experiences, the AVENTHO 300 is equipped with Dolby Head Tracking technology, which adapts the audio to the listener's movements, creating a true 3D spatial sound environment. The headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation, powered by dual Sony chipsets for customizable and adaptive noise reduction.

AVENTHO 300's battery life extends up to 50 hours of continuous playback, with fast charging via USB-C offering 5 hours of use after just 10 minutes of charging. The design includes Transparency Mode for situational awareness, a touchpad for intuitive control, and wearing detection that automatically pauses or resumes music when the headphones are removed or worn.

The AMIRON 300 true wireless earbuds use 10mm dynamic drivers and provide a frequency response from 20 Hz to 20 kHz, offering deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. AMIRON 300 supports advanced codecs such as AAC, SBC, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless.

These earbuds include six microphones enhanced by advanced noise-reduction algorithms, delivering crystal-clear voice calls in various environments. With adaptive ANC that adjusts to the surrounding environment, the earbuds ensure optimal listening conditions, while the Transparency Mode allows users to remain aware of their surroundings.

The AMIRON 300 features Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint support, allowing for seamless switching between connected devices. The earbuds offer up to 10 hours of continuous playback, with the Qi-compatible charging case providing an additional 28 hours of battery life.

A quick 10-minute charge delivers 2 extra hours of listening time, making them perfect for users on the go. The ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use, with five different ear tip options available to provide a secure fit. The flat-back design allows for comfortable use even when lying down, making these earbuds ideal for travel or leisure.

Both the AVENTHO 300 headphones and AMIRON 300 earbuds are compatible with beyerdynamic’s app for iOS and Android, which provides users with sound customization options such as a 5-band equalizer and genre-specific presets. The app also enables over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring that both devices stay current with the latest software improvements.

The AVENTHO 300 will be priced at $399.99, while the AMIRON 300 will retail for $279.99. Both products will be available in the US in Q4 2024 through beyerdynamic’s online store and Amazon.