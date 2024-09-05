GoPro unveils HERO13 Black and HERO cameras

GoPro has launched two new cameras, each catering to different user needs. The top-tier HERO13 Black is packed with advanced technology, including HB-Series Lenses, a magnetic latch for easy mounting, GPS, and a redesigned battery for extended use. Priced at $399 and available for preorder here, it offers high-end performance. In addition, the HERO, a compact 4K camera that comes at a more affordable $199 price point, can be preordered here.

According to GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman, “This year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community." The HERO13 Black is GoPro’s flagship camera, offering professional-grade features like 5.3K video resolution at 60 frames per second, Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth stabilization, and versatile mounting options.

The HERO13 Black introduces a 13x burst slo-mo mode that captures up to 400 frames per second, as well as a new 1900mAh Enduro Battery with 10 percent larger capacity. The battery allows up to 1.5 hours of continuous recording at 4K30 or 5.3K30, and more than 2.5 hours at 1080p30.

HERO13 Black users will also benefit from faster WiFi 6 content transfer speeds, Hybrid Log Gamma HDR video for enhanced color depth, and customizable audio settings that offer balanced sound or an optimized Voice mode for vocal clarity. GPS and performance stickers provide tracking data like speed, path, and altitude, with added geotagging capabilities.

The HERO13 Black is available in several configurations. The standard edition is priced at $399.99, while the Creator Edition, which includes the Volta Power Grip, Media Mod, and Light Mod, costs $599.99. GoPro.com also offers activity-optimized accessory bundles, tailored to specific use cases.

The HERO13 Black is compatible with GoPro’s new HB-Series Lenses, which enhance footage depending on the environment and lens type. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod, priced at $99.99, expands the field of view to 177° and maximizes stabilization for 360° Horizon Lock.

The Macro Lens Mod, priced at $129.99, allows for variable focus and close-up shots. Anamorphic Lens Mod, also priced at $129.99 and set for a 2025 release, delivers cinematic footage with reduced distortion. The ND Filter 4-Pack, priced at $69.99, includes filters for creating cinematic motion blur in varying light conditions.

To complement the HERO13 Black, GoPro offers additional power and mounting accessories. The Contacto Magnetic Door and Power Cable Kit, priced at $79.99, provides a weatherproof external power solution, while the Magnetic Latch Mount, priced at $24.99, allows for quick camera swapping between mounts. The Ball Joint Mount, priced at $39.99, offers increased flexibility for adjusting the camera’s angle.

For users seeking simplicity, the HERO is GoPro’s smallest and lightest 4K camera to date, weighing just 86 grams. It is 35 percent smaller and 46 percent lighter than the HERO13 Black, yet it still delivers stunning 4K video quality.

The HERO features a rugged, waterproof design that is ready for any adventure, whether it’s capturing video in mud, snow, or water. It includes an intuitive touch screen with one-button control for effortless use. The HERO records in 4K at 30 frames per second and also supports 2x slow-motion.

The camera’s built-in HyperSmooth stabilization can be enhanced through the GoPro Quik app, and its Enduro Battery provides up to 100 minutes of continuous recording at its highest video setting. The HERO is priced at $199.99 and is available for preorder, with shipping starting on September 22.

Both the HERO13 Black and HERO are compatible with the GoPro Quik app, which offers a range of benefits for GoPro subscribers. Users can have highlight videos automatically sent to their phones while the camera is plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi, as the footage is uploaded to the cloud and processed into shareable clips.

The app also provides tools for editing footage, including cropping, zooming, and applying filters. GoPro subscribers gain access to unlimited cloud storage with automatic uploads for $49.99 per year for the Premium plan or $99.99 per year for the Premium+ plan.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.