KDE Slimbook Plasma VI brings AMD Ryzen power and AI to Linux laptop with 96GB RAM and 83wh battery

No Comments

The KDE Slimbook Plasma VI is a refreshed Linux laptop that improves both performance and design over its predecessor. This latest iteration of the KDE Slimbook lineup now comes equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, offering eight cores, 16 threads, and an NPU for local AI tasks. With up to 96GB of RAM, this laptop should easily handle intensive workloads, surpassing the previous version’s 64GB memory cap.

The Plasma VI also features a bigger 83wh battery for longer usage and a sound system powered by four speakers, including two tweeters. The redesigned "space blue" aluminum chassis gives it a sleek, modern look while enhancing the build quality, accompanied by a firmer, more tactile keyboard.

On the software side, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI comes pre-installed with KDE's Plasma 6.1 desktop environment, which includes a comprehensive range of applications for productivity, communication, creativity, and entertainment. Plasma 6.1’s ever-growing app catalog ensures users have access to tools like LibreOffice for office tasks and a vast array of additional software through the Discover app store.

Technical specifications

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB cache
  • GPU: Integrated AMD 780M with 12 RDNA 3 cores
  • Memory: Up to 96GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM
  • Battery: 83wh battery for extended usage
  • Audio: 4 speakers (including 2 tweeters)
  • Chassis: Full aluminum, "space blue" color
  • Display: 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 resolution, 120Hz
  • Storage: Dual PCIe 4.0 slots for high-speed storage
  • Software:
  • KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment
  • LibreOffice office suite
  • Additional software via the Discover app store

This updated Linux laptop should be an excellent choice for those who value performance, style, and the versatility of the KDE Plasma ecosystem. You can buy the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI now for €1099, which is apparently a temporary launch price.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ubuntu Linux 24.10 codenamed ‘Oracular Oriole’ takes flight with mystical inspiration

KDE Slimbook Plasma VI brings AMD Ryzen power and AI to Linux laptop with 96GB RAM and 83wh battery

Is your network future-proofed for the age of AI?

Save $9! Get 'Java and Algorithmic Thinking for the Complete Beginner' for FREE

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

Old habits, new threats -- Why more phishing attacks are bypassing outdated perimeter detection

Stealth mode browser helps spot sneaky phishing attempts

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.