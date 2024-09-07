KDE Slimbook Plasma VI brings AMD Ryzen power and AI to Linux laptop with 96GB RAM and 83wh battery

The KDE Slimbook Plasma VI is a refreshed Linux laptop that improves both performance and design over its predecessor. This latest iteration of the KDE Slimbook lineup now comes equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, offering eight cores, 16 threads, and an NPU for local AI tasks. With up to 96GB of RAM, this laptop should easily handle intensive workloads, surpassing the previous version’s 64GB memory cap.

The Plasma VI also features a bigger 83wh battery for longer usage and a sound system powered by four speakers, including two tweeters. The redesigned "space blue" aluminum chassis gives it a sleek, modern look while enhancing the build quality, accompanied by a firmer, more tactile keyboard.

On the software side, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI comes pre-installed with KDE's Plasma 6.1 desktop environment, which includes a comprehensive range of applications for productivity, communication, creativity, and entertainment. Plasma 6.1’s ever-growing app catalog ensures users have access to tools like LibreOffice for office tasks and a vast array of additional software through the Discover app store.

Technical specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB cache

: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB cache GPU : Integrated AMD 780M with 12 RDNA 3 cores

: Integrated AMD 780M with 12 RDNA 3 cores Memory : Up to 96GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM

: Up to 96GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM Battery : 83wh battery for extended usage

: 83wh battery for extended usage Audio : 4 speakers (including 2 tweeters)

: 4 speakers (including 2 tweeters) Chassis : Full aluminum, "space blue" color

: Full aluminum, "space blue" color Display : 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 resolution, 120Hz

: 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 resolution, 120Hz Storage : Dual PCIe 4.0 slots for high-speed storage

: Dual PCIe 4.0 slots for high-speed storage Software :

: KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment

LibreOffice office suite

Additional software via the Discover app store

This updated Linux laptop should be an excellent choice for those who value performance, style, and the versatility of the KDE Plasma ecosystem. You can buy the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI now for €1099, which is apparently a temporary launch price.