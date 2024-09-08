Meta reveals more details of WhatsApp and Messenger's interoperability with third-party messaging services that's coming to Europe soon

There are many frustrations to complain about in relation to messaging apps, but one of the biggest has to be the fact that the vast majority of platforms do not talk to each other. Facebook Messenger can only be used to talk to other Facebook Messenger users, WhatsApp can only be used to communicate with other WhatsApp users, and so on. But this is about to change.

At least it will change for people in Europe. In response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Meta is working towards making it possible for WhatsApp and Messenger users to enjoy cross-platform interoperability by enabling third-party chats. This has been in the pipeline for a while, but the changes are now imminent and more details of how it will all work have been revealed.

While a precise timetable of events has not yet been laid out, Meta says that it will, “continue to build new features including expanding to groups in 2025 and calling in 2027”. And although the DMA legislation only applies to Europe, it is difficult to foresee the company going to the effort of making interoperability possible for third-party messaging services, and then not also making it available to the US or even globally.

Sharing details of what the updated experience will look like in Messenger and WhatsApps, Meta says that it will be responding to feedback it has received:

We've heard loud and clear from other messaging services that the option for users to connect with people using other apps should be clear and easy to find. As a result, we have built new notifications into WhatsApp and Messenger that inform users about third-party chats. We will remind users each time a new third-party messaging app becomes available. We have also designed a simple onboarding flow for users where they can learn more about third-party chats and turn the feature on. Options include choosing which third-party apps they want to receive messages from, and how they would like to manage their inbox.

It will be possible to opt to have a combined inbox of messages from all messaging apps, or to keep them separate if this is a preferred option.

The company is quick to point out that while the DMA only requires basic interoperabilty between platforms, rich messaging features such as reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipts will also be implemented.

Meta has clearly put some work into this, and is now essentially handing the baton to others. The company says: