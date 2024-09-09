DoorDash partners with Magnolia Bakery to deliver exclusive new banana pudding flavor through DashMart

DoorDash has teamed up with Magnolia Bakery to offer an exclusive new flavor of its well-known Banana Pudding: Peanut Butter with Chocolate Chunks. This flavor, which includes peanut butter swirls, chocolate chunks, and chocolate cookie pieces, is available exclusively through DoorDash’s DashMart platform. The dessert won’t be sold in Magnolia Bakery’s physical locations, but it can be ordered for on-demand delivery via the DoorDash app starting today.

Customers looking to try the exclusive pudding can find it by searching their local DashMart on the DoorDash app, selecting Magnolia Bakery, and adding the dessert to their cart. After completing the checkout process, the treat will be delivered directly to their doorstep.

“What excites me most about our partnership with Magnolia Bakery is how we’re enabling such a beloved, local cult-favorite brand to reach customers nationwide through our platform—offering a limited-edition, exclusive and irresistible flavor,” said Emma Stockdale, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash. “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Magnolia Bakery and support their growth by bringing their iconic desserts directly to more people across the country, and we can’t wait for customers to give it a try.”

Eddie Revis, Chief Commercial Officer of Magnolia Bakery, echoed this excitement: “Our deep partnership with DoorDash over the last year has created invaluable opportunities for our growing brand to seamlessly reach millions of customers daily across the country and deliver our promise of indulgent, iconic desserts, now on-demand—and we could not be more thrilled to continue that promise with this exclusive flavor developed in collaboration with our friends at DoorDash. During development, we took one bite of this pudding and we knew we had created something magical for our customers, together.”

DoorDash’s DashMart service provides local businesses like Magnolia Bakery with a new distribution channel, making their products available to a broader customer base. This tech-driven approach to food delivery not only increases convenience for customers but also provides businesses with more ways to grow their revenue.