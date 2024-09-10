Free tool for service providers helps identify security and compliance gaps

No Comments

Compliance automation software company Secureframe has launched its free Gap Assessment Tool to help service partners including MSPs, MSSPs, vCISOs, and IT security consultants identify gaps in security posture or compliance status.

It's designed to address a common challenge faced by IT service providers -- uncovering areas of non-compliance and potential risk while demonstrating value to clients.

"IT and Security Service Providers both large and small face a mountain of complexity when it comes to managing security and compliance programs, which limits efficiency and scalability. We know how important operational efficiency and predictability is to the Service Provider community," says Shrav Mehta, CEO of Secureframe.

The tool allows effective gap assessments through comprehensive integrations with key systems -- cloud services, business suites, MDM solutions, and SSO providers -- and a targeted questionnaire analyzing SOC 2 Compliance requirements.

Reports can be customized to prominently feature the partner's company branding alongside Secureframe, enhancing the partner's image and communicating their unique value.

"While other vendors have chosen to monetize similar tools, we believe in investing in our partner community by offering our Gap Assessment Tool for free. IT Security Service Providers play a crucial role in safeguarding our digital society and we deeply respect the commitment they bring to this work. We believe that by supporting these providers, we'll cultivate deep, lasting partnerships that drive sustainable growth for everyone involved," adds Mehta.

Gap Assessment is available as part of Secureframe's comprehensive Service Partner Program. You can find out more on the company's site.

Image credit: jorgenmac/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Only 37 percent of organizations are prepared for AI

Parallels Desktop 20 comes with free AI-ready virtual machines, allowing you to experiment with -- and deploy -- AI-powered tools

Remote access tools leave OT systems at risk of attack

Free tool for service providers helps identify security and compliance gaps

Platform engineering hampered by development needs

NETGEAR expands Wi-Fi 7 lineup with new Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot

Enterprise mobile devices see increased attacks

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

34 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.