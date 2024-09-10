Free tool for service providers helps identify security and compliance gaps

Compliance automation software company Secureframe has launched its free Gap Assessment Tool to help service partners including MSPs, MSSPs, vCISOs, and IT security consultants identify gaps in security posture or compliance status.

It's designed to address a common challenge faced by IT service providers -- uncovering areas of non-compliance and potential risk while demonstrating value to clients.

"IT and Security Service Providers both large and small face a mountain of complexity when it comes to managing security and compliance programs, which limits efficiency and scalability. We know how important operational efficiency and predictability is to the Service Provider community," says Shrav Mehta, CEO of Secureframe.

The tool allows effective gap assessments through comprehensive integrations with key systems -- cloud services, business suites, MDM solutions, and SSO providers -- and a targeted questionnaire analyzing SOC 2 Compliance requirements.

Reports can be customized to prominently feature the partner's company branding alongside Secureframe, enhancing the partner's image and communicating their unique value.

"While other vendors have chosen to monetize similar tools, we believe in investing in our partner community by offering our Gap Assessment Tool for free. IT Security Service Providers play a crucial role in safeguarding our digital society and we deeply respect the commitment they bring to this work. We believe that by supporting these providers, we'll cultivate deep, lasting partnerships that drive sustainable growth for everyone involved," adds Mehta.

Gap Assessment is available as part of Secureframe's comprehensive Service Partner Program. You can find out more on the company's site.

Image credit: jorgenmac/depositphotos.com