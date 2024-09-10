Sony reveals PlayStation 5 Pro with enhanced performance and 2TB SSD

Sony has announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, its latest console upgrade designed to deliver higher fidelity graphics, smoother frame rates, and faster gameplay. The PS5 Pro builds on the PlayStation 5, offering several performance enhancements aimed at both gamers and developers.

The PS5 Pro features a GPU with 67 percent more Compute Units and 28 percent faster memory than the standard PS5, providing up to 45 percent faster rendering for smoother gameplay. It also includes advanced ray tracing capabilities, improving reflections and refractions by casting rays at up to three times the speed of the original model. The console introduces PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling technology designed to enhance image clarity by adding additional detail.

Additional improvements include Game Boost, which is compatible with more than 8,500 backward-compatible PS4 and PS5 games, and aims to stabilize or improve game performance. The PS5 Pro also supports Wi-Fi 7, VRR, 8K gaming, and offers enhanced image quality for select PS4 titles. Some games will receive updates to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s features, and will be marked with a "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label. These updates will apply to titles like Alan Wake 2, Demon’s Souls, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The design of the PS5 Pro remains consistent with the current PS5 models, with the option to add or replace console covers and upgrade to an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. The PS5 Pro is also compatible with existing PS5 accessories, such as the PlayStation VR2, DualSense Edge controller, and PlayStation Portal.

The PS5 Pro will be available starting November 7, 2024, with a price of $699.99. It includes a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller, and a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom. Pre-orders begin on September 26, 2024, through participating retailers and Sony's online store.