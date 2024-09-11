Microsoft collaborates with Quantinuum and Atom Computing to advance quantum computing

Microsoft is continuing its efforts to develop quantum computing through its Azure Quantum platform, with the goal of addressing complex scientific and industrial challenges. The company has made progress in qubit technology and hardware integration through collaborations with industry leaders Quantinuum and Atom Computing. These partnerships represent a step toward building a reliable quantum computing infrastructure capable of handling problems that go beyond the scope of classical computers.

In its collaboration with Quantinuum, Microsoft has successfully created and entangled 12 logical qubits using an improved qubit-virtualization system. This achievement sets a record for the largest number of entangled logical qubits, offering higher fidelity for more reliable quantum computations. Microsoft and Quantinuum are focused on advancing quantum capabilities in fields such as chemistry, physics, and life sciences, particularly in simulating complex chemical reactions and predicting molecular interactions.

Additionally, Microsoft has partnered with Atom Computing to develop what is expected to be a powerful quantum machine. Atom Computing’s neutral-atom hardware, integrated with Microsoft’s qubit-virtualization system, is designed to scale quantum error correction and offer a commercial quantum solution. The Azure Quantum platform will support hybrid computing, combining quantum, AI, and classical computing to address computational challenges in a secure cloud environment.

Microsoft's broader vision for Azure Quantum includes integrating quantum applications with cloud services, allowing for hybrid computing that uses AI for large-scale data processing and quantum for more complex calculations. This approach is intended to help researchers and developers tackle challenges in areas such as sustainable energy and medical research.

Microsoft collaborates with Quantinuum and Atom Computing to advance quantum computing

