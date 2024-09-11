Nord Security launches eSIM for businesses

You probably already know about how eSIMs work and their advantages when travelling to different countries.

Of course this functionality is useful for businesses as well as individuals and Nord Security -- the company behind NordVPN -- is launching a new version of its Saily eSIM service aimed specifically at business users.

"From the first day of launching Saily we received numerous requests from customers traveling for business purposes. Staying connected while working from abroad is paramount for today's companies. This is why we listened to our customer feedback and launched Saily Business. This solution was created with ease of use in mind -- no matter whether your employees are tech-savvy or not, they will be able to stay connected," says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO at Saily.

Saily Business will provide connectivity for employees in more than 150 countries and it offers regional and global plans, as well as flexible durations allow businesses to choose the data plan that suits their needs best.

There's automatic, one-tap eSIM installation that takes only minutes. After that, users can simply top the eSIM up with mobile data plans that will activate automatically once the user reaches their destination. In case of any issues, a dedicated account manager can help to solve any issues quickly.

"Nord Security's business portfolio started with a network security offering, which was heavily impacted by the rise of remote work worldwide. Now, with remote work being the new normal, we see a need for a more flexible and convenient way to stay connected while traveling -- without extra hidden fees or limits set by the provider. At Nord Security, we're trusted with ensuring your connection is secure, and now, with Saily Business you can trust us to ensure you have a global connection in the first place. More importantly, Saily Business is just beginning -- more is coming soon," says Justas Morkunas, chief commercial officer at Nord Security, B2B.

You can find out more about Saily Business on the Nord Security site.

Image credit: SIphotography/depositphotos.com