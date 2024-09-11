I used KnowRoaming eSIM on a road trip across France and this is what I learned [Review]

An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a virtual SIM card built into devices like smartphones, offering digital management of mobile plans without the need for physical SIM swapping. It has become a favored option for travelers as it simplifies connecting to local networks abroad.

I recently put KnowRoaming’s eSIM to the test during a two-week family road trip through France (this isn’t a sponsored post, I just wanted to share my experience). The setup on my iPhone 14 Pro -- yes I'm due an upgrade -- was refreshingly simple. After selecting a plan online and scanning a QR code, the eSIM was ready to go with just a few steps. KnowRoaming’s website also provides easy-to-follow instructions for iPhone, Android, and Google Pixel devices.

You can install the eSIM before you leave or when you reach your destination, as long as you have internet access. Once in France, I activated the eSIM through my phone’s settings, and it connected instantly to the local network. Throughout the trip, mobile data was essential for navigation, reservations, and communication with family back home. The KnowRoaming eSIM delivered consistently, with no connectivity issues even when I was in the middle of nowhere (which, thanks to France’s superb road system, wasn’t as often as I thought it might be).

Even on a long walk through the French countryside, with the nearest town miles away, I had no problem getting online. When my data ran out in the second week, topping up was quick and straightforward, allowing uninterrupted usage.

KnowRoaming’s competitive pricing and coverage across over 200 destinations makes it a reliable choice for international travelers looking to dodge roaming fees. I'm planning a week-long trip to Jordan in the coming weeks and 3GB for $12 should have me covered for my time away.

Overall, my experience with KnowRoaming’s eSIM during my trip was smooth and reliable. Its ease of setup, broad coverage, and user-friendly features make it a top pick for those seeking a seamless travel experience without worrying about SIM cards or excessive roaming charges.

Image Credit: Gary Perkin / Dreamstime.com