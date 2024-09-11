Save $23! Get 'Generative AI in Practice: 100+ Amazing Ways Generative Artificial Intelligence is Changing Business and Society' for FREE

No Comments

Generative AI is rewriting the rulebook with its seemingly endless capabilities, from crafting intricate industrial designs, writing computer code, and producing mesmerizing synthetic voices to composing enchanting music and innovating genetic breakthroughs.

In Generative AI in Practice, renowned futurist Bernard Marr offers readers a deep dive into the captivating universe of GenAI. This comprehensive guide introduces you to the basics of this groundbreaking technology and outlines the profound impact that GenAI will have on business and society. Professionals, technophiles, and anyone with an interest in the future will need to understand how GenAI is set to redefine jobs, revolutionize business, and question the foundations everything we do.

In this book, Marr sheds light on the most innovative real-world GenAI applications through practical examples, describing how they are molding industries like retail, healthcare, education, finance, and beyond. You'll enjoy a captivating discussion of innovations in media and entertainment, seismic shifts in advertising, and the future trajectory of GenAI.

You will:

  • Navigate the complex landscapes of risks and challenges posed by Generative AI
  • Delve into the revolutionary transformation of the job market in the age of GenAI
  • Understand AI's transformative impact on education, healthcare, and retail
  • Explore the boundless potentials in media, design, banking, coding, and even the legal arena

Ideal for professionals, technophiles, and anyone eager to understand the next big thing in technology, Generative AI In Practice will equip readers with insights on how to implement GenAI, how GenAI is different to traditional AI, and a comprehensive list of generative AI tools available today.

Generative AI in Practice, from Wiley, usually retails for $23 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 24, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How did you do that? Almost half of businesses don't understand employee working habits

I used KnowRoaming eSIM on a road trip across France and this is what I learned [Review]

Save $23! Get 'Generative AI in Practice: 100+ Amazing Ways Generative Artificial Intelligence is Changing Business and Society' for FREE

The magic of RAG is in the retrieval

How to overcome today's intelligence challenges to uncover the threats that matter [Q&A]

Supercharge your SaaS with an integration marketplace

Operation WordDrone: Taiwan’s drone makers hit by sophisticated cyberattack

Most Commented Stories

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.