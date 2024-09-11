Scosche launches new accessories for Apple's latest devices

Scosche has unveiled a new collection of accessories tailored for Apple's latest devices, including the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, following Apple's recent event. These accessories, designed for practicality and style, enhance the functionality of Apple’s latest tech.

One of the key products is the BaseLynx 2.0 Modular Charging System (seen above), which offers users a customizable and versatile charging solution. The system, featuring fast charging modules for everything from AirPods to MacBook Air, is ideal for home, office, or even on-the-go in RVs and boats. The BaseLynx 2.0 kits and modules are available starting at $69.99 on Apple.com and select stores.

For those looking to power up on the road, Scosche introduces the MagicMount Charge Elite and MagicMount Charge Pro series, delivering Qi2-certified, MagSafe-compatible wireless charging. The Charge Elite 3-in-1 model is priced at $69.99, while the Window/Dash version is available for $49.99. Meanwhile, the MagicMount Charge Pro, available in Window/Dash and Dash/Vent models, starts at $59.99.

Additionally, Scosche’s PowerVolt PD chargers, built with GaN technology for compact and efficient charging, offer rapid charging for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The dual-port 65W PowerVolt PD65 is priced at $54.99, while the single-port 45W PowerVolt PD45 comes in at $39.99.

For data transfer and charging, the StrikeLine USB4 braided cable supports up to 240W of power and 40Gbps data transfer, making it ideal for creators and professionals. It’s available at an MSRP of $39.99. The StrikeLine CR USB-C MicroSD Card Adapter, perfect for transferring high-res files, will retail for $14.99.

Finally, the unique MagicMount Flask combines an insulated water bottle with a built-in MagSafe-compatible phone mount. Available in black or white, the 22oz model is priced at $39.99, while the 32oz version is $44.99.

