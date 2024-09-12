Druva launches natural language tool to help cybersecurity investigations

When investigating an incident to contain and remediate a threat, security teams need to understand complex attack patterns, such as malware gestation, score, and sprawl -- the answers to which all lie in the data and systems.

To help with this process Druva is releasing Dru Investigate, a GenAI-powered tool that guides data security investigations using a natural language interface.

It's designed to empower users to investigate potential data risks with natural language queries so they can quickly understand their data -- even guiding them when they don't know what to look for. When used, this AI-enabled capability significantly streamlines and simplifies investigative processes and drives faster outcomes, whether remediating and recovering from a threat or upholding rigorous data compliance.

"During cyber investigations, security teams know what data they need, but often don't know where to find it -- while IT teams know their data but not what the security team needs," says Stephen Manley, CTO of Druva. "Druva connects these teams with the insight and centralized access to the right data at the right time. Built on Druva's experience helping customers respond to incidents, Dru Investigate helps guide teams through investigating and analyzing protected data using a natural language interface so customers can take action sooner to remediate and recover from threats."

The tool can help detect if attackers are misusing admin credentials by spotting unusual behaviors, like creating shadow accounts or destroying backup data, and take action to address potential breaches. It can pinpoint unusual data activities -- such as sudden file encryption or mass deletions, which could indicate a ransomware attack -- and directly search file activities to gauge the extent of any threat.

It can also search across all protected data to find indicators of compromise and artifacts for quicker remediation and recovery.

Dru Investigate is now available to all Druva customers at no extra cost. You can find out more on the company's site.

Image credit: alaphaspirit/depositphotos.com