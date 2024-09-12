Say goodbye to TeamViewer: Get AnyViewer Professional for free -- save $42.96

No Comments

TeamViewer and AnyViewer are both popular remote desktop software solutions, but they cater to slightly different needs and user bases. TeamViewer is a well-established player in the remote desktop space, offering a wide range of features such as cross-platform compatibility, remote printing, file sharing, and even support for IoT devices. It’s widely used by businesses for IT support and remote collaboration, as well as by individual users who need to access their devices from anywhere.

TeamViewer provides strong security with end-to-end encryption and supports remote sessions with minimal latency. Although there’s a version that’s free for private use, the software's pricing can be a drawback for business users, as it operates on a subscription model which can prove to be rather expensive over time.

SEE ALSO: Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

AnyViewer, on the other hand, is a more lightweight and user-friendly alternative, ideal for users who need basic remote desktop functionality. It offers a simpler interface compared to TeamViewer, focusing on core features like remote control, file transfer, and screen sharing. AnyViewer is often seen as a cost-effective solution for personal users and small businesses, with a free version that covers basic needs. The professional version comes packed with more features, making more of a challenger to TeamViewer, and for a limited time, you can get it for free -- that’s a saving of $42.96.

There are some restrictions, of course. The free version must be downloaded and activated by October 10, 2024, and the activation code is valid for one year. To continue using the software after that, you’ll need to either switch to the free version or purchase another year. Upon activation, you'll also have the option to get an additional two years of the Professional version for $17.18, which is 80 percent off the usual price.

You can download AnyViewer Professional for free from this page.

Image Credit: Ttatty / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The $13 billion problem: Tackling the growing sophistication of account takeovers

OWC launches Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD with blazing 6000MB/s speeds

Say goodbye to TeamViewer: Get AnyViewer Professional for free -- save $42.96

Druva launches natural language tool to help cybersecurity investigations

Linux desktop environment Cinnamon 6.4 aims to fix its outdated look with a fresh default theme

Attacks related to non-human identities increase

Save $34.99! Get 'Python and SQL Bible' for FREE

Most Commented Stories

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Microsoft is testing a change to the Windows 11 Start menu that you might actually like

14 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.