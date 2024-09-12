Say goodbye to TeamViewer: Get AnyViewer Professional for free -- save $42.96

TeamViewer and AnyViewer are both popular remote desktop software solutions, but they cater to slightly different needs and user bases. TeamViewer is a well-established player in the remote desktop space, offering a wide range of features such as cross-platform compatibility, remote printing, file sharing, and even support for IoT devices. It’s widely used by businesses for IT support and remote collaboration, as well as by individual users who need to access their devices from anywhere.

TeamViewer provides strong security with end-to-end encryption and supports remote sessions with minimal latency. Although there’s a version that’s free for private use, the software's pricing can be a drawback for business users, as it operates on a subscription model which can prove to be rather expensive over time.

SEE ALSO: Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

AnyViewer, on the other hand, is a more lightweight and user-friendly alternative, ideal for users who need basic remote desktop functionality. It offers a simpler interface compared to TeamViewer, focusing on core features like remote control, file transfer, and screen sharing. AnyViewer is often seen as a cost-effective solution for personal users and small businesses, with a free version that covers basic needs. The professional version comes packed with more features, making more of a challenger to TeamViewer, and for a limited time, you can get it for free -- that’s a saving of $42.96.

There are some restrictions, of course. The free version must be downloaded and activated by October 10, 2024, and the activation code is valid for one year. To continue using the software after that, you’ll need to either switch to the free version or purchase another year. Upon activation, you'll also have the option to get an additional two years of the Professional version for $17.18, which is 80 percent off the usual price.

You can download AnyViewer Professional for free from this page.

Image Credit: Ttatty / Dreamstime.com