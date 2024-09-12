Silicon Power unveils high-performance StudioPro CFexpress 4.0 Type-B memory card for 4K and 8K workflows

No Comments

Silicon Power has launched its latest high-performance storage product, the StudioPro CFexpress 4.0 Type-B memory card, designed to meet the rigorous demands of professional photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. This new offering combines extreme speeds with generous storage capacities, making it an excellent choice for 4K and 8K video recording.

With the advanced PCIe Gen 4x2 interface, this memory card delivers top-tier performance, boasting impressive read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,100 MB/s. These speeds enable seamless data transfer, allowing users to handle intensive workflows without interruption.

One of the standout features of the StudioPro CFexpress 4.0 Type-B card is its minimum sustained write speed of 1,550 MB/s. This high sustained speed is essential for continuous shooting, especially in fast-paced environments like sports or wildlife photography. It also ensures that 4K and 8K video recording remains smooth without any frame drops. In addition, the card handles large RAW files efficiently, which is crucial for professional photographers looking to avoid slowdowns during critical moments.

The memory card is available in multiple capacities, including 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, providing ample storage for extended shoots. With a high storage temperature tolerance of up to 85°C, the card is built for durability, even in challenging outdoor conditions. This rugged design guarantees that professionals can rely on it in various environments without compromising performance.

You can soon buy it here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

