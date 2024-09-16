Global coalition aims to boost cyber skills and tackle threats

Representatives from leading nations including the US and UK are meeting for three days of talks to focus on tackling global cyber threats and boosting cyber skills.

Over the next three days, countries including the EU member states, Canada, Japan and international organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the OECD will discuss how global cyber security workforces can be strengthened, from agreeing ways to boost cyber skills to developing new professional standards.

The meeting is taking place at Wilton Park in West Sussex, England and the discussions come at a critical time following recent high-profile incidents.

UK Cyber Security Minister Feryal Clark says:

Later this year, we'll bring forward new measures to better protect the nation from cyber-crime and our new regional skills programme will support the next generation of cyber talent and innovators.

But this is a shared challenge, which is why we're bringing together global allies to discuss and agree steps to keep us safe online, improve cyber skills and protect our economy and public services.

A total of £1.3 million ($1.7 million) is being made available by the UK government for organizations including universities, local councils and businesses to provide cyber skills training, and fund organizations developing new innovations in cyber defense across Northern Ireland and England. Delivered by Innovate UK, applications for the scheme open today and will see grants of up to £150,000 awarded to winning applicants by March 2025.

Alongside this, the UK government has also launched a competition to find the best young cyber talent to represent the UK on the international stage.

Findings from the latest Cyber Security Skills in the UK Labour Market Survey show that while the estimated annual shortfall for jobs in the UK's cyber workforce has reduced -- down from 11,200 last year to just 3,500 this year -- 44 percent of UK businesses do not have the fundamental skills to protect themselves from cyberattacks.



