MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

MX Linux, one of the most popular Linux distributions, has released MX-23.4 (download here), marking the fourth refresh of its MX-23 release. This update brings various bug fixes, kernel updates, and application enhancements. As an ideal Linux distribution for users seeking an alternative to Windows 11, MX-23.4 continues to refine its performance while remaining user-friendly.

If you're already running MX-23, there's no need for a fresh installation -- the updated packages are available through regular update channels. Here’s why MX-23.4 is worth checking out, especially for those ready to make the switch from Windows 11.

MX-23.4 is built on the stable Debian 12.7 "Bookworm" base, ensuring strong reliability and access to the latest features from both Debian and MX repositories. The Xfce desktop environment, known for its lightweight performance, receives core updates in this release, making it a great choice for users migrating from Windows who prefer a familiar and fast desktop.

For those new to Linux, MX Packageinstaller simplifies the management of applications. It now shows all installed packages, whether enabled, in testing, or from backports, with the added benefit of displaying version numbers. The flatpak tab includes a new filter to show only Flathub-verified apps, making it easier to find trusted software.

MX-live-usb-maker defaults to LUKS2 encryption for live USB creation, and MX-usb-unmounter features a refined UI and new tray behavior, ensuring ease of use for those frequently working with removable devices. Pipewire, the powerful media server used for audio and video streaming, has been optimized for KDE users, with more reliable startup under SysVinit.

MX Tweak now includes a KDE option for controlling the autostart systray updater notifier, and AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) users benefit from updated firmware packages, ensuring broader hardware compatibility. The lightweight Fluxbox environment now includes the job-scheduler front end for cron tasks and a new script for timed screenshots. These features enhance the experience for users on minimal setups.

The Xfce, KDE, and Fluxbox ISOs now feature the 6.1.106 kernel, while AHS editions use the more advanced 6.10.10 Liquorix kernel, which offers optimized performance for newer hardware. The MX Raspberry Pi Respin has also been updated with the latest packages available from both the MX and RPiOS repositories.

For those considering moving from Windows 11, MX Linux offers a smooth transition with a familiar interface and powerful tools. Unlike Windows, MX Linux provides a customizable, secure, and fast environment, with MX-23.4 being an even stronger contender thanks to its regular updates and community-driven improvements. Whether you want to breathe new life into an old machine or take advantage of Linux's flexibility, MX-23.4 is ready to meet your needs without the overhead and data privacy concerns associated with Windows 11.