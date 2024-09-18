Microsoft reveals the imminent release date for Windows 11 24H2

No Comments
Windows 11 24H2 2024

If you have been wondering just when you’ll be able to get your hands on the final version of the Windows 11 24H2 update, wonder no more.

Although Microsoft has not made a big announcement about the release date for this eagerly anticipated feature update for Windows 11, the company has -- seemingly inadvertently -- revealed the release schedule in a blog post. This spills the news that the release of Windows 11 24H2 is just days away.

See also:

Of course, we have known from the name of the Windows 11 24H2 update that it would be released in the second half of this year, but that only narrows it down to a six month period. But we now know that the update will be available in a matter of days for those who are super-keen to try it out, and just only slightly longer -- three weeks -- for those happy to wait for the wider, automated rollout.

In a blog post about enhanced data protection with Windows and Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft’s Reanne Wong says:

The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot will align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release. Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11. These changes will be applied to Windows 10 PCs the month after. This update is replacing the current Copilot in Windows experience.

So now you know. The dates for your diary are September 24 and October 8. Thanks to Ghacks for the tip-off.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft reveals the imminent release date for Windows 11 24H2

Generative AI in the legal sector [Q&A]

BlackRock and Microsoft unite to dominate global AI infrastructure -- Should we be worried?

ZAGG launches customizable embroidered cases for iPhone 16

Micron unveils Crucial P310 2280 Gen4 SSD with up to 7,100MB/s read speeds

Logitech G launches G915 X gaming keyboards

Logitech G unveils new Pro Series gaming mice and keyboard for esports athletes

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

25 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

18 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.