Microsoft reveals the imminent release date for Windows 11 24H2

If you have been wondering just when you’ll be able to get your hands on the final version of the Windows 11 24H2 update, wonder no more.

Although Microsoft has not made a big announcement about the release date for this eagerly anticipated feature update for Windows 11, the company has -- seemingly inadvertently -- revealed the release schedule in a blog post. This spills the news that the release of Windows 11 24H2 is just days away.

Of course, we have known from the name of the Windows 11 24H2 update that it would be released in the second half of this year, but that only narrows it down to a six month period. But we now know that the update will be available in a matter of days for those who are super-keen to try it out, and just only slightly longer -- three weeks -- for those happy to wait for the wider, automated rollout.

In a blog post about enhanced data protection with Windows and Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft’s Reanne Wong says:

The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot will align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release. Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11. These changes will be applied to Windows 10 PCs the month after. This update is replacing the current Copilot in Windows experience.

So now you know. The dates for your diary are September 24 and October 8. Thanks to Ghacks for the tip-off.

