Google expands passkey support to desktop with Google Password Manager

No Comments

Google has made a move toward a passwordless future by expanding its passkey support to desktop devices. Until now, passkeys could only be saved to Google Password Manager on Android devices, requiring users to scan a QR code from an Android phone to access them on other platforms. However, thanks to a new update, passkeys can now be saved and managed directly on desktop systems running Windows, macOS, and Linux. ChromeOS is also available for testing in the Beta channel.

Passkeys are designed to offer a more secure and user-friendly way of signing in to websites and apps by using biometric methods like fingerprints, facial recognition, or a screen lock instead of traditional passwords. This makes logging in as simple as unlocking your device.

Google Password Manager is adding a new layer of security with the introduction of a dedicated PIN system. Users will now need to set up a six-digit PIN or a custom alphanumeric PIN to ensure their passkeys remain encrypted and safe. This PIN system, alongside Android screen locks, serves as a recovery method for syncing and accessing saved passkeys across multiple devices. This end-to-end encryption ensures that even Google can’t access the passkeys.

Passkeys can already be created for popular services like Google, Amazon, PayPal, and WhatsApp, with Google Password Manager being built right into Chrome and Android. This update eliminates the need to install extra apps, letting users dive into passkey usage across platforms more seamlessly.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google expands passkey support to desktop with Google Password Manager

Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with limited edition PS5 bundles

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, Zorin OS 17.2 is the Linux-based operating system you need

Save $39.99! Get 'Kubernetes Anti-Patterns' for FREE

Addressing the demographic divide in AI comfort levels 

The five steps to network observability

Infostealer malware targeting macOS enters the top 10 threats

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

39 Comments

10 shocking reasons Windows 10 outshines Windows 11

22 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

20 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.