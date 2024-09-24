Save $36.99! Get 'Starting an Online Business: All-In-One For Dummies, 6th edition' for FREE

With the right knowledge and resources, you can take action to start the online business you’ve been dreaming of. This comprehensive guide provides tips and tricks for turning your dream into a reality.

The sixth edition of Starting an Online Business: All-in-One For Dummies will teach you the basics and beyond. It will prepare you to set up your business website, offer your products in an online store, and keep accurate books. The authors help you navigate the primary legal, accounting, and security challenges related to running an online business.

  • Fund your business for success and future growth
  • Use SEO strategically to drive traffic to a well-designed site
  • Market your business effectively as an entrepreneur
  • Stand out, build customer relationships, and sell on social media
  • Keep up with eCommerce trends to stay a step ahead

With some guidance, you can find your market niche, create a business plan, and decide on a revenue model. Then, it’s time to set up shop! Starting an Online Business can help bring your dream of an online business to life and guide you on the road to success.

Starting an Online Business: All-In-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $36.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 8, so act fast.

