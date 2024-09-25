Save $31.99! Get 'Mastering Spring Boot 3.0' for FREE

Mastering Spring Boot 3.0 is your gateway to building scalable and robust backend systems using the latest techniques. Penned by a seasoned software developer with 20+ years of experience in the tech industry, this book follows a hands-on, step-by-step approach to helping you understand Spring Boot concepts and apply them to real-world projects.

You’ll start by exploring key architectural patterns such as DDD, CQRS, and event sourcing. Next, you’ll focus on the nuances of reactive REST development, delve into advanced testing strategies, and fortify your applications' security. You’ll also discover the power of containerization and orchestration with Spring Boot 3.0 and unlock its potential for smooth deployments.

Additionally, by integrating Kafka, you’ll be able to build robust event-driven systems. By the end of this book, you’ll have become proficient in architectural patterns, testing strategies, and application security.

Whether you’re an architect, backend developer, or DevOps engineer, this book will help you leverage the advanced features of Spring Boot 3.0 for secure and efficient backend development.

Mastering Spring Boot 3.0, from Packt, usually retails for $31.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

