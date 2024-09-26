38 percent of workers share sensitive data without permission

Sharing is caring so the saying goes, but that shouldn't apply quite so much when applied to sensitive data. A new report from CybSafe shows 38 percent of employees admit to sharing sensitive information without the knowledge of their employer.

The study of over 7,000 individuals across the United States, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, India and New Zealand, reveals workers are more connected than ever, with 53 percent of participants stating they're always online.

However, critical cybersecurity practices are still lagging. A significant 23 percent of employees skip security awareness training, believing they 'already know enough,' while 46 percent find online safety measures frustrating.

This shows in password habits, with 35 percent of participants including sensitive personal information in their passwords. Although 81 percent say they have heard of multi-factor authentication (MFA), only 66 percent of those know how to use it and actively implement it.

It's perhaps not too surprising then that 35 percent of participants report being victims of cybercrime -- an eight percent increase from 2023. Phishing scams remain the most common type of cyberattack, accounting for 44 percent of incidents, though this figure has slightly decreased by three percent year-on-year. Younger generations are particularly vulnerable, with 52 percent of Gen Z and 46 percent of Millennials reporting losses due to online scams, highlighting a growing need for more robust digital security measures across all age groups.

Oz Alashe, CEO and founder of CybSafe, says:

The introduction of AI has created a whole new category of security behaviors for CISOs and business leaders to be concerned with. While the security community is well aware of the threats posed by AI, it's clear this awareness has not yet translated into consistent security behaviors within the workforce. While AI presents new and pressing challenges, the fundamental threats facing organizations remain the same. When it comes to cybersecurity within our workplaces, many of us know what should be done to protect our workplaces from cybercrime. The crucial next step for organizational resilience is turning that awareness into consistent, safe behavior. People are eager to act responsibly, but it is ultimately up to business leaders to equip them with the necessary tools to succeed.

You can get the full report on the CybSafe site.

Image credit: videoflow/depositphotos.com