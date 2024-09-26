AVerMedia launches VERSATI go (AM310G2) USB microphone

AVerMedia has expanded its GO series with the launch of the VERSATI go (AM310G2), a USB cardioid microphone designed to meet the needs of creators seeking high-quality sound. The microphone offers a balance between mobility, versatility, and ease of use, perfect for those who need professional-grade audio for streaming, podcasting, or other content creation.

The VERSATI go (AM310G2) captures audio at an enhanced 96kHz/24-bit sample rate, delivering clear, rich, and natural sound. Its cardioid pickup pattern is specially designed to focus on the user's voice while minimizing background noise. Additionally, the microphone includes a mute button with an LED indicator for easy control during live recordings, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for real-time monitoring.

The VERSATI go's compact and durable metal design adds to its portability, making it ideal for on-the-go creators who want high-quality sound without sacrificing mobility. A tripod is included with the microphone, providing flexibility in its usage.

Priced at $69.99, the VERSATI go is now available through Amazon here, making it an affordable yet powerful tool for anyone looking to enhance their audio production quality.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.