AVerMedia launches VERSATI go (AM310G2) USB microphone

No Comments

AVerMedia has expanded its GO series with the launch of the VERSATI go (AM310G2), a USB cardioid microphone designed to meet the needs of creators seeking high-quality sound. The microphone offers a balance between mobility, versatility, and ease of use, perfect for those who need professional-grade audio for streaming, podcasting, or other content creation.

The VERSATI go (AM310G2) captures audio at an enhanced 96kHz/24-bit sample rate, delivering clear, rich, and natural sound. Its cardioid pickup pattern is specially designed to focus on the user's voice while minimizing background noise. Additionally, the microphone includes a mute button with an LED indicator for easy control during live recordings, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for real-time monitoring.

The VERSATI go's compact and durable metal design adds to its portability, making it ideal for on-the-go creators who want high-quality sound without sacrificing mobility. A tripod is included with the microphone, providing flexibility in its usage.

Priced at $69.99, the VERSATI go is now available through Amazon here, making it an affordable yet powerful tool for anyone looking to enhance their audio production quality.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AVerMedia launches VERSATI go (AM310G2) USB microphone

Intel finally diagnoses the root cause of Core 13th and 14th Gen CPU instability issues

Save $39.95! Get 'WinX MediaTrans V8.0 -- Ultimate iPhone/iPad Manager for PC & Mac' for FREE

Winamp source code now available on GitHub

Weathering the alert storm

Meta introduces more affordable Quest 3S headset

As the workforce trends younger, account takeover attacks are rising

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

45 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

25 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

22 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.