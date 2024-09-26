New AI-driven platform simplifies enterprise access management

Traditional processes for ensuring employees have the right levels of access to systems have come under strain and become harder to manage because of the spread of cloud-based software.

A new AI-powered identity governance and administration (IGA) platform from Zilla Security aims to tackle the long-standing challenge of managing hundreds of roles or group membership rules to ensure organizations give users job-appropriate access.

Zilla provides out of the box AI Profiles, integrations, and process automation to make it easy for organizations to give business users the specific access they need in a fraction of the time, while implementing least privilege security, reducing the manual effort in identity processes and improving auditability.

Additionally, Zilla's ease of integration, with over 1,000 built-in cloud and on-prem integrations and robotic automation for apps without APIs, enables deployments up to five times faster than legacy IGA systems.

"Zilla AI Profiles represents a fundamental shift in how organizations can manage identity governance and administration," says Deepak Taneja, CEO and co-founder of Zilla Security. "By harnessing the power of AI, we’re addressing the age-old challenges of role-based access control (RBAC), making IGA simpler, faster, and more cost-effective."

Key features of Zilla AI profiles include automating manual role definition and maintenance,and built-in pre-approval workflows to reduce the number of approval requests directed at application owners and supervisors. Pre-approvals also reduce the time and cost of conducting user access reviews by 80 percent.

The AI methodology operates entirely within the customer's environment, ensuring that no customer data leaves the environment or is shared externally. In conjunction with Zilla AI Profiles, Zilla Security has significantly enhanced its provisioning capabilities to automate and simplify enterprise joiner, mover, and leaver processes.

You can find out more on the Zilla site.

Image credit: Leowolfert/Dreamstime.com