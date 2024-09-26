Tor Project and Tails Linux distribution merge to enhance online privacy tools

The Tor Project, a global organization known for developing privacy and anonymity tools, has merged with Tails, a portable operating system focused on protecting users from digital surveillance. By bringing Tails under its operational structure, the Tor Project aims to improve collaboration, simplify operations, and expand outreach efforts.

Both Tor and Tails play crucial roles in countering growing surveillance and censorship on the internet. The merger is intended to better serve individuals seeking online protection, including activists, journalists, and everyday users. Tails, which had been operating independently for 15 years, faced challenges in managing administrative functions such as fundraising and HR. The merger is expected to alleviate these burdens, allowing Tails developers to focus more on maintaining and improving the OS.

Tails approached the Tor Project in late 2023 to explore a potential merger. Given their long history of collaboration and shared mission, it was a natural next step for both organizations. Tails has been integrated with Tor's work since its inception, with developers working together closely since 2015.

“We faced a lot of challenges as an independent project, especially in handling non-technical tasks like finances and HR. Joining the Tor Project simplifies these issues and lets us focus more on developing Tails,” said intrigeri, Team Lead for Tails OS.

According to Isabela Fernandes, Executive Director of the Tor Project, "This partnership not only helps streamline operations but also accelerates the development of both projects. It ensures that we can better respond to evolving digital threats."

The merger will also enable Tor and Tails to address overlapping security needs. Tor’s tools are widely used for anonymizing online activity, while Tails provides system-level protection. Combining these efforts offers a more comprehensive solution for users facing privacy concerns. The merger is also expected to increase awareness of Tails among Tor’s larger user base, bringing the operating system to new users.