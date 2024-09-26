Tor Project and Tails Linux distribution merge to enhance online privacy tools

No Comments

The Tor Project, a global organization known for developing privacy and anonymity tools, has merged with Tails, a portable operating system focused on protecting users from digital surveillance. By bringing Tails under its operational structure, the Tor Project aims to improve collaboration, simplify operations, and expand outreach efforts.

Both Tor and Tails play crucial roles in countering growing surveillance and censorship on the internet. The merger is intended to better serve individuals seeking online protection, including activists, journalists, and everyday users. Tails, which had been operating independently for 15 years, faced challenges in managing administrative functions such as fundraising and HR. The merger is expected to alleviate these burdens, allowing Tails developers to focus more on maintaining and improving the OS.

Tails approached the Tor Project in late 2023 to explore a potential merger. Given their long history of collaboration and shared mission, it was a natural next step for both organizations. Tails has been integrated with Tor's work since its inception, with developers working together closely since 2015.

“We faced a lot of challenges as an independent project, especially in handling non-technical tasks like finances and HR. Joining the Tor Project simplifies these issues and lets us focus more on developing Tails,” said intrigeri, Team Lead for Tails OS.

According to Isabela Fernandes, Executive Director of the Tor Project, "This partnership not only helps streamline operations but also accelerates the development of both projects. It ensures that we can better respond to evolving digital threats."

The merger will also enable Tor and Tails to address overlapping security needs. Tor’s tools are widely used for anonymizing online activity, while Tails provides system-level protection. Combining these efforts offers a more comprehensive solution for users facing privacy concerns. The merger is also expected to increase awareness of Tails among Tor’s larger user base, bringing the operating system to new users.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Tor Project and Tails Linux distribution merge to enhance online privacy tools

Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ Android tablets with AI integration and AMOLED displays

MSI launches Roamii BE Lite Mesh System featuring Wi-Fi 7 technology

38 percent of workers share sensitive data without permission

New AI-driven platform simplifies enterprise access management

The importance of nudge theory in email security

Move over Kodi -- these are the top home theater alternatives you need

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

46 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

28 Comments

Rectify11 update arrives to fix Windows 11 -- download it now

22 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: Google ramps up efforts to protect Presidential Election integrity

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing ads to the Windows 10 Start menu, just like in Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.