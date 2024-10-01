Microsoft introduces Copilot Labs with new AI features Think Deeper and Vision

Microsoft is introducing new features in its AI Copilot program with Copilot Labs, a platform designed to test advanced tools on a limited scale before releasing them widely. The goal is to gather user feedback and refine the features, prioritizing both innovation and safety.

The first feature being rolled out is called “Think Deeper.” This tool allows Copilot to handle more complex tasks, providing detailed, step-by-step responses to queries like math problems or project cost analysis. Think Deeper takes more time to process information and aims to deliver thorough answers. It is currently available to a limited number of Copilot Pro users in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Another feature under development is “Copilot Vision,” which allows Copilot to interact with the content on web pages. Integrated within Microsoft Edge, Copilot Vision can help users navigate pages, answer questions, and suggest next steps based on the content they are viewing. This feature is part of an effort to expand Copilot’s capabilities beyond language processing.

Copilot Vision is an opt-in feature, and Microsoft emphasizes that none of the content or interactions will be stored or used for training purposes. The feature is initially limited to a list of approved websites, and it will not engage with paywalled or sensitive content. Copilot Vision’s role is to provide answers and assistance rather than perform actions on the web.

Worried about these new features? That’s understandable, but don’t worry. Microsoft promises these features are being introduced with a focus on user feedback, safety, and privacy, with further development based on the initial rollout.