Manjaro Linux releases Xahea 24.1 with GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE updates

Manjaro has officially launched its latest release, Xahea 24.1, following its previous Wynsdey version from May 2024. This new version brings updates across its popular GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE editions, offering users more refined desktop experiences.

The GNOME edition of Xahea introduces various improvements through the GNOME 46 series. Users can now enjoy enhanced global search functionality, making it easier to find files across multiple locations and file types. GNOME 46 also includes a revamped remote desktop feature, allowing seamless remote login and display configuration. Additionally, the settings app has been reorganized, consolidating system and app preferences for smoother navigation.

On the Plasma front, Manjaro Xahea ships with the latest Plasma 6.1, building on the Qt 6 transition. Plasma 6.1 offers an improved remote desktop setup directly within the System Settings app, catering to sysadmins and remote workers. Customization also sees enhancements, with a sleek Edit Mode for visual changes and Wayland session support that remembers previous window sessions.

XFCE users will find updates in version 4.18, including Thunar file manager’s new file highlighting feature and recursive search capabilities. The panel system also gains new customization options, and the Control Centre consolidates system settings for easier access.

Xahea 24.1 uses the Linux 6.10 kernel, with long-term support (LTS) options available for older hardware. As always, the Manjaro team encourages users to explore the new release and provide feedback on the experience. You can download an ISO here now.

