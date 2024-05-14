Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey packs a punch for Microsoft Windows 11 users switching to Linux

The Manjaro team has announced the release of Manjaro 24.0, codenamed "Wynsdey," which introduces significant updates across its KDE Plasma, GNOME, and XFCE editions.

For those considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11, Manjaro 24.0 offers compelling reasons to embrace Linux, enhancing both functionality and user experience.

KDE Plasma 6

The Plasma edition of Manjaro 24.0 is particularly noteworthy as it includes the latest Plasma 6.0 series. This release marks a substantial upgrade with a transition to the newest application framework, Qt, and an improved Wayland graphics platform. These enhancements promise better security, efficiency, and performance, providing a more reliable user experience.

One of the standout features in Plasma 6 is partial support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), delivering richer colors on supported monitors. Additionally, the panel settings have been redesigned, offering an intelligent auto-hide mode called "Dodge Windows." The return of the beloved cube effect in KWin and faster, more efficient Plasma Search are other notable improvements.

GNOME 46

The GNOME edition has been updated to GNOME 46, bringing a series of refinements and new features. GNOME's file manager now includes a global search feature, allowing users to search multiple locations simultaneously. The remote desktop experience has been significantly enhanced, providing a dedicated remote login option for better remote access.

The Settings app in GNOME 46 has been reorganized for easier navigation, with a new System section that consolidates various preferences. Many core apps have also received upgrades, resulting in a more polished and performant user experience.

XFCE 4.18

For XFCE enthusiasts, Manjaro 24.0 features XFCE 4.18, which introduces a new file highlighting feature in the Thunar file manager and improved panel preferences. The Control Centre now groups all system management modules into a single, easy-to-use window, with new options available in several modules.

Enhanced Hardware Support

Manjaro 24.0 utilizes Kernel 6.9, along with the latest drivers, ensuring optimal performance and compatibility with modern hardware. For users with older hardware, the inclusion of Kernel 6.6 LTS and 6.1 LTS provides additional support.

Pamac Improvements

Pamac, the package manager, has been ported to libalpm 6.1, supporting native download agents for better performance when accessing the Arch User Repository and Manjaro binary repositories.

Why Switch from Windows 11 to Manjaro 24.0?

Switching from Windows 11 to Manjaro 24.0 offers numerous benefits:

Customization : Manjaro's Plasma and XFCE editions provide unparalleled customization options, allowing users to tailor their desktop environments to their exact preferences.

: Manjaro's Plasma and XFCE editions provide unparalleled customization options, allowing users to tailor their desktop environments to their exact preferences. Security : Linux is known for its robust security features, and Manjaro 24.0 is no exception, offering enhanced protection against malware and other threats.

: Linux is known for its robust security features, and Manjaro 24.0 is no exception, offering enhanced protection against malware and other threats. Open Source: Embracing Manjaro means supporting the open-source community and benefiting from a constantly evolving ecosystem driven by passionate developers.

Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey is now available for download here in XFCE, GNOME, and KDE editions. Whether you are a current Linux user or considering a switch from Windows 11, Manjaro 24.0 offers a compelling, feature-rich experience.